The Most Expensive Meal At Texas Roadhouse Vs The Cheapest: Are They Worth Ordering?

The chain restaurant's porterhouse T-bone is probably worth ordering, but on one condition: you split it with someone else. That's because this porterhouse weighs a whopping 23 ounces and consists of a filet and strip together, meaning if you share it, you're each getting nearly 12 ounces of good-quality steak for just over $17. If you ordered the eight-ounce filet and the 12-ounce New York strip from the restaurant instead, it would add up to more than $51. Plus, as far as a ranking of Texas Roadhouse steaks goes, we consider the porterhouse to be the best.

If you were to head to your local butcher and purchase an uncooked porterhouse, it would run you about $18 per pound, which means this steak would cost $26 if you purchased it uncooked. For the $9 upcharge, you get a perfectly cooked steak, plus two "legendary" sides like chili or mac and cheese. If you tried to recreate this dinner at home, you would spend more money because of the ingredients to make those extra sides. Plus, if you're not used to cooking steak, then a pricey porterhouse isn't the cut of meat you want to experiment with. The Texas Roadhouse deal doesn't sound so bad, right?