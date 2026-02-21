The Old-School Kitchen Liquid That Makes Cakes And Icing Moist (And So Much Better)
If you're someone that loves to bake, there are certain ingredients that you probably have in your pantry at all times. Flour, sugar, baking soda, and vanilla extract are a few baking essentials, but there's one old-fashioned ingredient that many people have forgotten about. Glycerin is a commonly used liquid that adds just the right amount of sweetness and moisture to cakes, icing, and other baked goods. It's even used as an additive to store-bought breads to help them last longer. Glycerin derives from vegetable oils or sometimes animal fats, and is clear in color and slightly sweet. Adding a small amount to your cake will keep it fresh, and adding it to icing will make it glossy and smooth.
Simple syrup may help make your cake moist, but glycerin is the real ingredient you're missing. Glycerin works in baking because it acts as a humectant, meaning it attracts and helps retain moisture. It's often used in skincare products nowadays, but many forget to add the edible kind to their recipes. It can help baked goods maintain a soft texture, but using too much can ruin your dessert. Glycerin can even help to prevent separation of your ingredients and cracking in the finished product.
When it's best to use glycerin in your desserts
Glycerin can help to elevate your baked goods, but there are things to keep in mind when adding the liquid to your recipes. While it can be great for texture, it's best to only use glycerin in things like cakes, muffins, or icing. For baked goods such as cookies and pastries, this ingredient can negatively affect the texture and make them lose their crispiness. With glycerin, a little goes a long way — for every cup of flour, use 1-2 teaspoons of glycerin. For icing, just a few drops will help give it that shiny finish. It's already a pretty sweet liquid, so be cautious when using it for recipes that aren't meant to be overly sugary. If you're vegetarian or vegan, you could swap out glycerin for vegetable oil or maple syrup.
There are plenty of old-school baking tips and even vintage desserts that have been lost, but baking with glycerin is one that deserves a comeback. Especially if you have trouble with cakes or muffins coming out too dry, glycerin will save their consistency. If you come across glycerin next time you're at the grocery store, it's definitely worth adding to your cart.