The Old-School Kitchen Liquid That Makes Cakes And Icing Moist (And So Much Better)

If you're someone that loves to bake, there are certain ingredients that you probably have in your pantry at all times. Flour, sugar, baking soda, and vanilla extract are a few baking essentials, but there's one old-fashioned ingredient that many people have forgotten about. Glycerin is a commonly used liquid that adds just the right amount of sweetness and moisture to cakes, icing, and other baked goods. It's even used as an additive to store-bought breads to help them last longer. Glycerin derives from vegetable oils or sometimes animal fats, and is clear in color and slightly sweet. Adding a small amount to your cake will keep it fresh, and adding it to icing will make it glossy and smooth.

Simple syrup may help make your cake moist, but glycerin is the real ingredient you're missing. Glycerin works in baking because it acts as a humectant, meaning it attracts and helps retain moisture. It's often used in skincare products nowadays, but many forget to add the edible kind to their recipes. It can help baked goods maintain a soft texture, but using too much can ruin your dessert. Glycerin can even help to prevent separation of your ingredients and cracking in the finished product.