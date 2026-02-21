Why There's Simply No Need For Traditional Ovens Anymore

Not to sound dramatic, but traditional ovens are a dying breed. With the rise of high-performing countertop appliances that use less energy, pre-heat faster and require far less cooking oil, the convenience of an air fryer or similar appliance is impossible to ignore, especially for smaller households. If you're only cooking for one or two people, pre-heating an entire oven is wasteful if anything. Air fryers can get the job done in a fraction of the time, and as a result, they've gone from a niche product to a mainstay in kitchens across the country. There are just too many creative air fryer hacks to deny their convenience and impact.

And then there are multi-function countertop ovens, which can do even more than air fryers. Some models bake, air fry, broil, and toast, essentially condensing the jobs of multiple appliances into one. You don't need an oven to use a stovetop either, since they can be installed separately. When it comes to cooking weeknight dinners or quick lunches, many of us aren't even thinking about switching our ovens on anymore. In fact, this once-mainstay kitchen appliance has been all but relegated to special occasions.