The Plastic Wrap Mistake That's Turning Your Guacamole Brown

Guacamole has the uncanny ability to please just about any crowd. It's creamy, refreshing, and never met a chip it didn't like. But what can quickly ruin the party vibe is guacamole that has turned brown. While you may jump to cover your guac with plastic wrap to keep it verdant and tempting, how you cover it truly matters. Casually draping the wrap, even if you firmly press it around the edges of your container, is not going to cut it.

When it comes to guacamole, air is the enemy. As you have surely noticed a few hours into a gathering, avocado quickly oxidizes and turns brown. In science class terms, the enzymes in the avocado react with oxygen and turn into melanin. To ensure the freshest looking guacamole, you need to tear a piece of plastic wrap, start in the center of your dish, and smooth it towards the edges. Make sure the film rests gently, but directly, against the guacamole, then up the inside edges of the dish, before smoothing firmly around the top.