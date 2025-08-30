Is It Safe To Eat Guacamole That's Turned Brown?

When you're craving guacamole, it's difficult to find a satisfying alternative. Whether you purchased one of the best-ranked store-bought guacamoles or your guacamole was made at home the day before and has been sitting in the refrigerator, you might wonder if it's safe to eat if it turns brown. Kantha Shelke, PhD, Certified Food Scientist, principal at Corvus Blue LLC, and senior lecturer of food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University spoke exclusively with Chowhound to answer this question.

"Guacamole that has turned brown is usually safe to eat, provided it has been refrigerated, smells normal and not off or fermented, and shows no signs of mold or sliminess," Shelke explains. "Simply scrape off the top layer and enjoy the green underneath." The key is to check if the brown discoloration only occurs at the surface layer, or if the brown color is deeper and a sign of greater degradation. "Guacamole that has spoiled is usually dark and with an unmistakable sour or yeasty odor. It will be brown and gray all the way through and may have pools of oozed liquid and patches of fuzzy mold," Shelke said. Avoid guacamole in this condition.