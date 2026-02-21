Take Bacon From Good To Great With One Simple Addition

As good as chili-flavored bacon is on its own, you can take it a step further and add a sweet component to create even more layers of flavor. Brown sugar and honey are great choices; not only do they perfectly complement the bacon and the chili, but they give you a beautifully caramelized bacon that is both sticky and crunchy at the same time. Simply mix the chili powder with some brown sugar, dredge the bacon, and bake it in an oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy. Halfway through the cook, turn the bacon over and drizzle it with honey before returning it to the oven to finish it off.

Sweet and spicy bacon is good enough to eat as a side dish or all by itself as a snack to munch on throughout the day, but there are myriad ways you can use it. Get creative and enjoy yourself. If you're a fan of a good bloody Mary, this bacon is the perfect topper. For an unexpected snack, crumble it and mix it with popcorn for a sweet, salty, and slightly spicy treat that hits all the flavor notes. You can also mix it into cake batter and give a surprise twist to a bundt cake or cupcakes.

Whether you prefer store-bought chili powder or like to make your own, The amount of chili powder (as well as sugar and honey) you use depends on your heat and sweet preference (and tolerance), so practice this recipe a few times. Luckily, there are worse problems in life than having to experiment with bacon!