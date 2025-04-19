When It's Best To Avoid Buying Store-Bought Chili Powder
Chili powder, known as chili seasoning in some countries, is a convenient go-to at the grocery store. This spice blend is more than just ground dried red chiles. Depending on the brand, it contains spices like paprika, Mexican oregano, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder. Some brands may also contain salt and other ingredients, including silicon dioxide, an anti-caking agent that's generally recognized as safe but that some people avoid thanks to limited research or food allergies.
But understudied additives aren't the only reason you might want to put it back on the shelf. These mixes can sit on your shelf for months, steadily losing their flavor as time goes on. If chili powder is a spice you don't use frequently, by the time you're shaking the jar over a pan of taco meat, it's lost a lot of its kick. Even more important, mixing your own allows you absolute control over what goes into your food. Some dishes just deserve a little extra effort. Many traditional recipes have been perfected over generations, and using the exact same flavors your grandmother did is essential for that taste of nostalgia. And sometimes, you just want your signature dish to taste exactly the way you mean for it to. Store-bought chili powder might be too inconsistent or dull to impart your most special dishes with the flavor they deserve. A custom blend of spices gives you that control.
Know when to get out the mortar and pestle
Store-bought chili powder is perfect for a quick Wednesday night bowl of chile con carne. But if you're serving friends who are hoping for a cook-off-worthy creation like chorizo and beef chili con carne, it's best to use the freshest blend of spices you can control to the gram. And it's likely your family's recipe for birria requires specific types of peppers along with a blend of aromatics. No store-brand spice bottle could replicate that.
So the next time you're cooking for a dinner party and the recipe calls for chili powder, make your own. It's really not as hard as it sounds, and it makes a huge difference to both your taste buds and your reputation as a home chef. Start with your choice of dried chile peppers and a mortar and pestle or good electric spice grinder, like the Cuisinart SG-10 electric spice and nut grinder. Once your peppers are ground to a fine powder, you can customize it to your taste, adding spices like cumin, (Mexican) oregano, and either fresh garlic versus garlic powder or any other fresh ingredients, opt for the mortar and pestle instead. Just be sure yours isn't likely to stain from the red ingredients. For example, you can get an unpolished granite mortar and pestle for a reasonable price.
There's absolutely nothing wrong with shortcuts like store-bought chili powder. But creating your own spice blend is faster than you think, and it might be the best move for some cooks.