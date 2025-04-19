When It's Best To Avoid Buying Store-Bought Chili Powder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chili powder, known as chili seasoning in some countries, is a convenient go-to at the grocery store. This spice blend is more than just ground dried red chiles. Depending on the brand, it contains spices like paprika, Mexican oregano, cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder. Some brands may also contain salt and other ingredients, including silicon dioxide, an anti-caking agent that's generally recognized as safe but that some people avoid thanks to limited research or food allergies.

But understudied additives aren't the only reason you might want to put it back on the shelf. These mixes can sit on your shelf for months, steadily losing their flavor as time goes on. If chili powder is a spice you don't use frequently, by the time you're shaking the jar over a pan of taco meat, it's lost a lot of its kick. Even more important, mixing your own allows you absolute control over what goes into your food. Some dishes just deserve a little extra effort. Many traditional recipes have been perfected over generations, and using the exact same flavors your grandmother did is essential for that taste of nostalgia. And sometimes, you just want your signature dish to taste exactly the way you mean for it to. Store-bought chili powder might be too inconsistent or dull to impart your most special dishes with the flavor they deserve. A custom blend of spices gives you that control.