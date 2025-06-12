The World's Biggest Buc-Ee's Is The Size Of 1.5 Football Fields

In a world where most people are disgusted by gas station food, Buc-ee's is a beacon in a storm. The chain has established a reputation as the gas station that serves fresh Texas BBQ and pricey big brisket sandwiches. After a long day on the road, a place like Buc-ee's is perfect for getting your car and yourself refueled.

As a Texas founded chain, Buc-ee's is already known for having pretty big locations, complete with rows of fuel pumps and an indoor grocery area. However, it is always possible to be bigger in Texas, and, in June 2024, Buc-ee's opened the world's biggest Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas. The new location clocks in at a massive 75,593 square feet.

The Luling location set a new record by 1,000 square feet. Previously, the biggest Buc-ee's was in Sevierville, Tennessee, and measured at a little over 74,000 square feet. In a way, it was only fitting that a Texas Buc-ee's location eventually took the crown for biggest Buc-ee's, given that the chain got its start in Texas.