The Frozen Costco Appetizer To Try If You Love Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites
Texas Roadhouse has quite the array of delicious appetizers, but inarguably one of the most popular is its Rattlesnake Bites. Featuring chopped jalapeños and gooey Jack cheese inside a crispy deep-fried exterior, these bites are the ideal balance of savory and creamy with a spicy kick — even we ranked this appetizer No. 1 on our list of Texas Roadhouse's options. The good news is if you're a fan of the Rattlesnake Bites, you can enjoy the taste at home without making a trip to the restaurant thanks to this yummy Costco copycat. The Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites are filled with diced jalapeños, white cheddar, and cream cheese and are a must-buy for lovers of the Texas Roadhouse appetizer.
While the Feel Good Foods bites may not be an exact replica of the classic starter, they come pretty close to the real thing. The main difference is that this snack includes cream cheese to complement the jalapeño and cheddar combination. These bites are also a bit bigger in size with a more ovular shape, while the Rattlesnake Bites are small and round. Still, for fans of the taste, the Costco version will deliver. At Costco, this snack will cost you about $14 for a 2-pound bag, and in comparison to 10 bites for $8.49 at Texas Roadhouse (depending on location), this frozen snack is worth adding to your cart.
What customers are saying about the Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites
The Rattlesnake Bites may be a one-of-a-kind item at Texas Roadhouse, but Feel Good Foods' version is a tasty alternative. Shoppers say the Feel Good Foods Jalapeño Bites are crunchy on the outside and perfectly creamy on the inside. Some reviews online note these bites are a bit more on the spicy side, but taste great balanced with a dipping sauce like ranch or sour cream. Others find them too spicy to enjoy regardless, but if you're someone that can take the heat, these poppers are for you. Plus, they're even gluten-free for those who are gluten-intolerant and want to enjoy a crispy, cheesy appetizer at home.
Texas Roadhouse's Rattlesnake Bites are always a solid choice, whether you're eating them as a starter or a side to your main dish. The Costco alternative may not give you the exact same taste, but they're a great option to keep in your freezer for a party appetizer or quick snack. You could always make your own pepper poppers from scratch, but Costco's bites will save you the work.