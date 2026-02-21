The Frozen Costco Appetizer To Try If You Love Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Bites

Texas Roadhouse has quite the array of delicious appetizers, but inarguably one of the most popular is its Rattlesnake Bites. Featuring chopped jalapeños and gooey Jack cheese inside a crispy deep-fried exterior, these bites are the ideal balance of savory and creamy with a spicy kick — even we ranked this appetizer No. 1 on our list of Texas Roadhouse's options. The good news is if you're a fan of the Rattlesnake Bites, you can enjoy the taste at home without making a trip to the restaurant thanks to this yummy Costco copycat. The Feel Good Foods Crispy Jalapeño Bites are filled with diced jalapeños, white cheddar, and cream cheese and are a must-buy for lovers of the Texas Roadhouse appetizer.

While the Feel Good Foods bites may not be an exact replica of the classic starter, they come pretty close to the real thing. The main difference is that this snack includes cream cheese to complement the jalapeño and cheddar combination. These bites are also a bit bigger in size with a more ovular shape, while the Rattlesnake Bites are small and round. Still, for fans of the taste, the Costco version will deliver. At Costco, this snack will cost you about $14 for a 2-pound bag, and in comparison to 10 bites for $8.49 at Texas Roadhouse (depending on location), this frozen snack is worth adding to your cart.