How To Swap Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Sides With Your Favorite Appetizers
Texas Roadhouse might have made a name for itself because of its affordable steaks, but the menu offers much more than that. If you've ever dined at the chain, then you know its signature menu items usually come with two sides, free of charge (though there are a handful of options, such as the mac and cheese, that you can order at an additional cost). But if you're craving a certain appetizer and don't want a full order of it, you just might be able to swap out those sides for a half-order of a Texas Roadhouse starter.
It should be noted that each Texas Roadhouse chain is different, so depending on your location and the server, the restaurant hacks don't always work. But if you're feeling up to it, try ordering a half-order of your two favorite apps in place of the sides that would normally come with the meal. A TikTok user says there won't even be an upcharge, but it's worth double-checking with your server, so you're not surprised when the bill comes.
Texas Roadhouse's appetizer hack
There are plenty of ways to hack the Texas Roadhouse menu, but TikTok user @leocamz, who claims to be a Texas Roadhouse employee, suggests asking for a half-order of tater skins or twisted mozzarella sticks — or any other appetizer of your choosing — in place of those traditional sides for a heartier pairing that is arguably better-tasting than the usual side dish options. Other popular appetizers that could double as sides include the cactus blossom, rattlesnake bites, and fried pickles. "This is not a secret," the user says. "They just don't tell you." The restaurant also doesn't offer an option to do this online, so you have to dine-in to try the hack.
If you don't plan on ordering a full meal, there are even ways to turn those appetizers into meal-sized portions on their own. For example, you can turn the popular cheese fries appetizer into a meal by adding a side of chili and sautéed onions, then piling them onto the fries. The result is a hearty, meat-filled meal that won't cost as much as pricier meat entrées available. You can also order "sidekick" options, such as grilled shrimp or ribs, which can easily be paired with appetizers to create a filling meal that still saves you money, especially if you split the order with a friend and indulge in the complimentary bread.