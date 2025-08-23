How To Swap Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Sides With Your Favorite Appetizers

Texas Roadhouse might have made a name for itself because of its affordable steaks, but the menu offers much more than that. If you've ever dined at the chain, then you know its signature menu items usually come with two sides, free of charge (though there are a handful of options, such as the mac and cheese, that you can order at an additional cost). But if you're craving a certain appetizer and don't want a full order of it, you just might be able to swap out those sides for a half-order of a Texas Roadhouse starter.

It should be noted that each Texas Roadhouse chain is different, so depending on your location and the server, the restaurant hacks don't always work. But if you're feeling up to it, try ordering a half-order of your two favorite apps in place of the sides that would normally come with the meal. A TikTok user says there won't even be an upcharge, but it's worth double-checking with your server, so you're not surprised when the bill comes.