5 Simple Ways To Elevate Store-Bought Guacamole

When the insatiable craving for guacamole strikes, you might be too pressed for time to find perfectly ripe avocados to mash up yourself. In such trying times, you have no choice but to turn to your grocery store's offerings, which can be hit or miss. Store-bought guacamole varieties range widely in quality, flavor, and consistency. Even the best versions (like Costco's Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole and Trader Joe's Chunky Guacamole) still have a distinctly store-bought vibe. Luckily there are numerous mix-ins and toppings to add and tweaks you can make with ingredients you either already have at home or can acquire easily when you're at the store.

Right off the bat, there are a few steps you should take before serving your store-bought guacamole to your guests (or snacking on it yourself). First, remove the guacamole from the package it came in and give it a good mix in another serving bowl. This will create a less homogeneous consistency and a more natural presentation. It's also not a bad idea to serve your guac somewhat chilled, though you can let it come to room temperature unless it's hotter than blazes outside. Finally, give your store-bought guac a taste with a chip and decide if it needs an extra hit of salt (it usually does).

With these steps, you've already improved on what you picked up from the market. But if you have a little more time and an inclination to spice things up, here are a handful of ideas for elevating your store-bought guacamole.