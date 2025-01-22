5 Simple Ways To Elevate Store-Bought Guacamole
When the insatiable craving for guacamole strikes, you might be too pressed for time to find perfectly ripe avocados to mash up yourself. In such trying times, you have no choice but to turn to your grocery store's offerings, which can be hit or miss. Store-bought guacamole varieties range widely in quality, flavor, and consistency. Even the best versions (like Costco's Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole and Trader Joe's Chunky Guacamole) still have a distinctly store-bought vibe. Luckily there are numerous mix-ins and toppings to add and tweaks you can make with ingredients you either already have at home or can acquire easily when you're at the store.
Right off the bat, there are a few steps you should take before serving your store-bought guacamole to your guests (or snacking on it yourself). First, remove the guacamole from the package it came in and give it a good mix in another serving bowl. This will create a less homogeneous consistency and a more natural presentation. It's also not a bad idea to serve your guac somewhat chilled, though you can let it come to room temperature unless it's hotter than blazes outside. Finally, give your store-bought guac a taste with a chip and decide if it needs an extra hit of salt (it usually does).
With these steps, you've already improved on what you picked up from the market. But if you have a little more time and an inclination to spice things up, here are a handful of ideas for elevating your store-bought guacamole.
Pull from your pantry
Just like adding an extra sprinkle of salt, the easiest way to upgrade your store-bought guac can probably be found in your pantry. Salt, pepper, and dried red pepper flakes will be your first line of culinary defense. Cumin is an ingredient listed in many guacamole recipes and in some store-bought varieties as well — adding a dash to your dish will help round out the flavor from your avocados. Pantry staples like cayenne or paprika will also bring a little heat, so start sparingly. If you have it on hand, dried cilantro can add a little earthiness to your guac, but a little goes a long way. Other optional pantry additions include roasted pepitas for texture, diced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (or just a dab of the sauce), or a spoonful of jarred salsa.
For a few more radical transformations, consider topping your guac with everything bagel seasoning — the dried garlic and onion will add a nuanced flavor and the poppy and sesame seeds will lend a little crunch. Or, if you have a can of chickpeas lurking around, give them a roast in your oven with a little olive oil, salt, and cumin. Roasted chickpeas will give your guac a satisfying bite and a boost of protein.
Find it in the fridge
Just like your pantry, your refrigerator is a perfect place to forage for guacamole ingredients, and you should raid your crisper drawer for an extra spritz of lime juice. Lime is another guacamole staple, though it's often necessarily muted in marginally shelf-stable store-bought varieties. A squeeze of fresh lime will go a long way in making your guac seem more homemade, plus it can help prevent the avocados from turning brown. If you don't have any limes on hand, a splash of white wine vinegar will mimic some of the brightness of citrus and help your guac taste less muted.
Other refrigerated favorites include pickled jalapeños (particularly if you don't have fresh ones) and a few hearty crumbles of cotija cheese or queso fresco. Last but not least, as you're mixing up the guac before serving, a dollop of sour cream will give it a tangier flavor and a creamier consistency.
Forage for something fresh
If you're already at the store, a surefire way to make your store-bought guac taste homemade is by adding fresh ingredients from the produce section. If your palate can handle it, chopped cilantro will give your guac a peppery, earthier taste to balance the mild and buttery avocado. Especially if they're in season, chopped fresh tomatoes will create a chunkier consistency that many grocery store guacamoles lack. Plus, they're guaranteed to complement the fatty avocados with their sweet acidity. While you're in produce, pick up a red or white onion. Both of these, when finely diced, will give your packaged guac some welcome texture alongside flavorful sharpness.
Of course, if you really want to streamline the process, look out for containers of fresh pico de gallo. This elite guac upgrade contains both tomatoes and onions, plus cilantro and raw jalapeño peppers. Because of its bright and bold flavors, you might only need a spoonful or two, which you can add to taste.
Less traditional guacamole ingredients you might consider include diced fresh mango, pineapple, or a scattering of pomegranate arils. And if you're not the biggest fan of cilantro, fresh basil and parsley make suitable herbaceous substitutes or additions. (These can be store-bought, but if you have some growing in your garden or on your windowsill, even better.)
Search for some spice
To cater to the masses, almost all store-bought guacamole varieties are fairly mild. And unfortunately, mild often means one-note and dull. Luckily, there are loads of ways to bring the heat from home. First, check the fridge for hot sauce. Even the mildest hot sauce from the store will still feature lots of flavorful ingredients like vinegar, garlic, salt, and chiles that will add complexity to your guacamole. Tapatio and Cholula are both classic winners, but you're welcome to get a little more inventive with whatever you have on hand: Tabasco, sriracha, El Yucateco Black Label Reserve, and even chili crisp will add a nuanced spiciness.
To truly upgrade your guacamole game, however, consider adding a mix of chopped fresh peppers for some appealing color and needed texture. Peppers range in spiciness, so you can either go bold with jalapeños (with or without seeds to taste), serranos, or even habaneros, or you can keep things fairly tame with poblano or Anaheim peppers.
Get to the grill (or your broiler)
Although this method of upgrading store-bought guacamole takes more effort, firing up your grill or broiler is a great way to make your packaged guac taste more homemade. If you have the time, try roasting a foil-wrapped head of garlic in the oven for about 45 minutes. When released from the bulb and chopped, the resulting meltingly soft garlic cloves will add a sweet, slightly nutty caramelized taste to your guacamole — and help convince your guests and friends that you're basically a professional chef.
If you're hosting outside or the weather is nice enough, your grill can be guacamole's best friend. Anything you add to the grill and then chop up into your guac, like tomatoes, onions, or peppers, will add a lovely charred texture and smoky flavor, not to mention a more interesting visual presentation. Some of the best guacamole ingredients for the grill include poblano peppers and pineapple, but especially corn on the cob. Slice your grilled corn off the cob and directly into your store-bought guac for a sweet, smoky, game-changing upgrade.