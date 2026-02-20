For Tender Salmon With Unbeatable Flavor, Wrap It In This Deliciousness

Salmon's popularity speaks for itself. It has plenty to offer — it's not only healthy, but also incredibly delicious, extremely versatile, and easy to cook in any number of ways. And then there's one of the culinary world's fan favorites: bacon. On their own, they are both delicious. Marry the two by wrapping salmon in bacon, however, and you've got a match made in heaven. The bacon will bring a smokiness that will pair beautifully with the buttery richness of the salmon. And while it cooks, the fat from the bacon will seep into the salmon, keeping the fish moist and tender so each bite is melt-in-your-mouth good.

To make this heavenly meal, you'll want to season your salmon fillets based on your preference — salt, pepper, dill, and garlic powder are all great choices that not only pair well with each other but are all great with seafood. Choose skin-on salmon for this dish. That way you will get a nice tender fillet that includes the quintessential crispy salmon skin.

Pick the type of bacon you like, especially since you've got so many great choices. Take the bacon strips and lay them over the top of the salmon from edge to edge — you don't want to go all the way around the fillet, or you'll keep that beautiful skin from getting nice and crispy. You don't want to overcrowd the pan when you cook the fillets on the stove or in the oven either. Both of these mistakes will make it hard for the bacon and the salmon to cook evenly and thoroughly. Keeping that in mind, choose a bacon that isn't overly thick, ensuring that it cooks through and doesn't overpower the delicate flavor of the salmon.