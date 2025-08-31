This Forgotten Retro Bacon Appetizer Invented By Trader Vic Deserves A Comeback

Few ingredients are as universally loved as bacon. These delicious cuts of pork are most commonly associated with breakfast platters, but bacon has so many other delicious applications. With the help of a few extra ingredients, you can turn bacon into a gourmet appetizer. If you want to get really retro with it, you can try making rumaki, an old school bacon appetizer invented by Trader Vic. The dish is categorized as tiki cuisine, in part for the use of water chestnuts, which are more popular in Asian cuisines, and because of the sauce they are marinated in, which typically includes either soy sauce or teriyaki sauce mixed with ginger and several other ingredients. The result is a snack that combines savory with sweet in perfectly bite-size form.

Popular primarily in the 1950s and 1960s, this appetizer is basically bacon-wrapped water chestnuts skewered with chicken livers. Today, rumaki falls into the category of eccentric vintage appetizers we can't believe existed, but maybe we shouldn't lay these bacon-wrapped morsels to rest just yet. Some people still have fond memories of enjoying rumaki made by their grandparents, and nostalgia has pushed them to try the dish again. Regardless of if you have childhood memories of this dish or you're a curious foodie with a penchant for history, rumaki might just be the next savory-sweet appetizer you need to make.