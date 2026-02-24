Why You Should Never Put Wooden Spoons In The Dishwasher

What's a home cook's best friend, if not a good old classic wooden spoon? A wooden spoon is essential for making sauces, and every baker needs one in their kitchen too – and that's only the start. Whether you're stirring a rich mushroom risotto loaded with Parmesan, whisking a smooth, creamy polenta for breakfast, or even tossing vegetables in a hot pan, chances are you're holding a wooden spoon in your hand. But if you want it to last, there's one rule you should always follow: keep it out of the dishwasher.

This is because the machine's intense heat and water pressure will cause the spoons to warp and crack. Once they dry out, cracked wooden spoons can easily become a breeding ground for bacteria. And to make matters worse, dishwasher cleaning can cause the wood to lose all the natural oils and fibers and become even more vulnerable to damage. Plus, the use of harsh detergents can additionally shorten their lifespan.

That doesn't mean you should ditch them entirely though. Wooden spoons are essential in the kitchen for many reasons. First of all, they're extremely reliable. Not only are they heat-resistant, but they're also non-reactive with acidic foods, which makes them perfectly safe to use. They're environmentally friendly, durable, cheap, lightweight, and depending on the type of wood used for their production, they can even have natural antimicrobial properties and prevent bacterial growth. But they do require proper care, and it's paramount that you never put this kitchen item in the dishwasher. Instead, you should always wash your wooden spoons by hand.