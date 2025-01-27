The Telltale Signs It's Time To Replace Your Wooden Spoons

While an odor may indicate that it's time to get rid of a wooden spoon, a few cracks doesn't mean that it has to be replaced immediately. Instead, using wood wax may actually prolong the use of wooden utensils. Since wooden spoons are exposed to so many different temperatures and substances, it is very easy for them to crack, break, or become unusable. However, by taking care of them over time, it is possible to keep them for a longer time than the average wooden spoon.

After washing a spoon, apply wood wax (Lancaster Cast Iron Wood Wax is a popular option) to the completely dry spoon and allow them to sit overnight. Then, after cleaning off the unabsorbed wax left on the spoon, it will be ready to assist in cooking once again.

Despite the fact that extra items like wood wax may be able to extend the lifetime of a wooden spoon, Made In co-founder Chip Malt recommends replacing wooden spoons every five years regardless of its appearance. While it may seem like one of those things in the kitchen that never goes bad (like flour, which should have been thrown out already), it is always the safer option to replace an older wooden cooking utensil than to continue using it.