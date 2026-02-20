Ditch The Tomatoes And Use This Creamy Dip On Pizza Instead

Because hummus is made from chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and garlic, it really delivers on the creamy, hearty, and flavorful front, unlike tomato sauce which can be quite thin and light in comparison. And because hummus is so substantial in itself, you don't need to go overboard with other elements. The addition of cheese to classic pizza makes sense because there's a need for a fatty and creamy element to balance out the tomato sauce, but with hummus that element is already built in. So cheese is definitely not a requirement for a hummus pizza, but if you can't imagine one without cheese, feta would work well here, boosting the pie's Mediterranean vibe. One thing to note is that hummus will behave differently in the oven compared to tomato sauce. When baked, the soft and velvety hummus puffs out slightly and crisps up at the edges, creating a nice layer of textural contrast.

If you want to try hummus on a pizza, you should lean on toppings that complement the theme, such as roasted eggplant, caramelised onions, artichokes, olives, red onion, and spinach. These will bring out the dip's garlicky and creamy nature without competing with it. All of that richness can also do with a little freshness after baking, think a squeeze of lemon or a sprinkle of fresh herbs and za'atar which brighten up the pizza and give it an overall lighter feel. This tomato sauce swap would be excellent to top not only homemade pizza dough but also flatbreads, naan, and pita. You can layer the hummus onto these breads for a more scaled down version of an exciting Mediterranean-inspired pizza.