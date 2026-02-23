The Ikea Frying Pan Some Customers Have Big Problems With

Ikea touts one of its frying pans, the Vardagen, as a kitchen item you'll use for years and years; it even has a 15-year warranty. But some customers who have bought the pan were not impressed. The pan is one of the Ikea kitchen items shoppers say you should avoid buying — but this comes with a caveat: possible user error.

At just $49.99, the Vardagen seems, at first glance, like a great deal: lasting quality at an affordable price. It's constructed of carbon steel, which is a material that's supposed to spread heat evenly and keep the pan warm longer. It has a nonstick surface, can go in the oven, and works with all cooktops. But buyers' opinions of the pan are nearly split, with almost half giving 5-stars and the other half giving 1-star reviews. The biggest problem appears to be some customers aren't aware that skipping oil in your nonstick pan is a mistake. Carbon steel requires seasoning, where you heat oil on the pan surface to create a protective layer. Without this step, the material may rust and food may stick.

Buyers shared that Ikea's directions for how to season the pan can be confusing, and it wasn't clear if the pan comes pre-seasoned or not. However, Ikea lists the pan comes treated with vegetable oil. One reviewer mentioned food was sticking to their pan "like crazy" and despite it developing a beautiful patina, they would have to return it.