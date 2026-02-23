The Ikea Frying Pan Some Customers Have Big Problems With
Ikea touts one of its frying pans, the Vardagen, as a kitchen item you'll use for years and years; it even has a 15-year warranty. But some customers who have bought the pan were not impressed. The pan is one of the Ikea kitchen items shoppers say you should avoid buying — but this comes with a caveat: possible user error.
At just $49.99, the Vardagen seems, at first glance, like a great deal: lasting quality at an affordable price. It's constructed of carbon steel, which is a material that's supposed to spread heat evenly and keep the pan warm longer. It has a nonstick surface, can go in the oven, and works with all cooktops. But buyers' opinions of the pan are nearly split, with almost half giving 5-stars and the other half giving 1-star reviews. The biggest problem appears to be some customers aren't aware that skipping oil in your nonstick pan is a mistake. Carbon steel requires seasoning, where you heat oil on the pan surface to create a protective layer. Without this step, the material may rust and food may stick.
Buyers shared that Ikea's directions for how to season the pan can be confusing, and it wasn't clear if the pan comes pre-seasoned or not. However, Ikea lists the pan comes treated with vegetable oil. One reviewer mentioned food was sticking to their pan "like crazy" and despite it developing a beautiful patina, they would have to return it.
What customers think and an alternative Ikea frying pan option
A number of reviewers sang the praises of the Vardagen, though. Those willing to take care of carbon steel noted the pan performed well for the price, and similar pans often cost much more. Just be aware the pan requires regular work. "You're going to want to spend some time building up layers of polymerized oil, but when you do, it will quickly become one of your favorite pans," said one buyer. Other reviewers mentioned how sturdy the pan is, with one reviewer going so far as to believe their pan will last more than 100 years. But as another reviewer stated, "Ikea should probably create a warning label for their carbon steel line because apparently there are a lot of buyers who think they're buying a stainless-steel pan."
For customers who indeed want the ease of something like stainless steel, which doesn't require seasoning, they may be more interested in the Ikea 365+ Frying Pan. This pan is dishwasher safe (unlike carbon steel). To cook with stainless steel for perfect nonstick results, Ikea suggests just adding a little butter or oil to the pan.