Why Skipping Oil In Your Nonstick Pan Is A Mistake

For many, nonstick pans are as common in the kitchen as butter and eggs. For others, the potential risks have long outweighed the benefits. Considering the number of people who use them daily, it's important to know that skipping oil in your nonstick pan is a mistake, regardless of where you fall in the debate. If a pan heats up without any buffer like oil or butter, the nonstick coating can begin to erode, posing a potential health risk and leaving you with a pan that ends up sticking.

The controversy centers on the ingredients used in nonstick cookware. Most coatings are made with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), a type of polymer plastic better known by its brand name: Teflon. Early advertising for this technology suggested that nonstick meant oil-free. In reality, that's about as advisable as using a metal spoon on a Teflon pan — don't do it. Exposing nonstick surfaces to high heat without oil can degrade their properties, rendering them at risk of irreparable damage and making them less effective over time.

Though the nonstick coating helps prevent food from sticking, heating the pan too quickly without any lubricant increases the risk of damaging the surface and reducing cookware safety. That's where the toxicity debate comes in. Teflon maintains that, with regular testing, the coating remains safe when used properly. However, the company advises consumers to start cooking on low heat with oil already in the pan and to gradually crank the temperature up as you cook.