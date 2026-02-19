How Long You Should Sous Vide Shrimp For The Perfect Texture

For something that finishes lightning fast (although we have yet to test that electric phenomenon as a cooking method), there sure are a lot of ways to cook shrimp. Crunchy, golden, deep-fried shrimp is always a winner, but we also love those little crustaceans even more simply prepared and paired with an easy cocktail sauce. The sous vide treatment is an excellent method for when your seafood bites need to be perfect in and of themselves, with little more than condiments to forgive any little imperfections. Once you've gotten your appliances in place, you can cook your shrimp sous vide in as little as 15 minutes at 140 degrees Fahrenheit for a fresh flavor and a buoyant texture that staves off any of the toughness you might risk with less-precise heating implements.

A sous vide works by bathing a vacuum-packed (or close enough) item in water at a certain temperature for a certain amount of time. No tricks; that's it — well, other than the need for a little extra equipment and the requirement to keep the liquid agitating. A vacuum sealer is clutch to keep you from having to improvise with resealable plastic bags, and an immersion circulator that regulates said time and temp is worth the investment to keep you from jumping through DIY hoops. But, once all that's squared away, you're ready to make shrimp sous vide. You could do little more than pat them dry, seal them up, and basically boil 'em. Or, of course, you could do so much more.