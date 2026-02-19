The Chicken Chain That Quietly Changed Its Recipe And What Fans Really Think About It

The most enduring fast food restaurants in the world last for a few reasons. To start, a lot exist in such large numbers that they're virtually unavoidable, and they're generally cheaper than the alternatives. They're also inimitably familiar; or at least they're intended to be. Your favorite fast food french fry, for example, should taste the same today as it did when you took your very first bite. When recipes change, as Church's Texas Chicken's did in recent years, it can incite fan-demonium.

Chowhound actually positioned Church's as No. 1 in our 2025 ranking of popular fast food fried chicken chains, but you can't please everyone. The poultry spot based in the American South made waves when it changed its recipe in 2024. Or changed it back, to be more precise, according to an article in Texas Monthly. Church's reverted to its original 1952 fried chicken recipe after rumblings of reduced quality and disappointing sales, the outlet reported.

Some netizens, as anyone who has spent more than a minute online might be able to predict, were not impressed. "Nothing like it used to be," declared a post in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit. "It tastes NOTHING like it used to," the netizen continued, now with greater emphasis, lamenting not only the titular chicken's different batter and breading, but also what they felt were even inferior biscuits. Commenters, as they are wont to do, also chimed in.