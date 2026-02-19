Ree Drummond's Simple Milk Trick Makes Fried Chicken Extra Satisfying

Fried chicken is pretty hard to say no to, especially when the coating is crispy, crunchy, and a beautiful golden brown. It's chicken perfection, to say the least. Ree Drummond has mastered a technique to make it extra satisfying and ensure maximum crunchiness. Her trick involves using milk, and probably not in the way you imagine.

Drummond is a celebrity chef known by the moniker "The Pioneer Woman." She takes inspiration from unlikely sources as well as her Texas cattle ranch lifestyle, translating her life experiences and impressive knowledge base into creative and delicious recipes. Her recipes and articles aren't just good, they are engaging, and she has a knack for providing great tips, including this fried chicken hack you can find on Food Network's YouTube channel.

In the video, Drummond mixes flour with seasonings such as salt, pepper, paprika, and a bit of cayenne pepper for a little kick. Next, and here is where things get interesting, she takes a mixture of milk and buttermilk and drizzles it into her flour mixture. She stirs things around with a fork to form clumps in the flour mix, which then cling to the chicken (which has also been marinated in buttermilk) as she dredges it. The result is a crispy coated chicken that has plenty of texture with clumps of flavored crunchiness in every bite. Served alongside an elevated coleslaw or a side of flavor-packed bacon mashed potatoes, this fried chicken is absolutely irresistible.