The Unexpected Place Ree Drummond Finds Inspiration For Her Cooking Style
Some of us grew up spending time in church basements, excitedly checking out the slow cookers and Tupperware containers loaded with goodies for potlucks. Those who were part of a potluck crew usually have an old favorite (ham salad on white bread with pickle relish, anyone?), and that includes The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond. The culinary maven was a guest on the "Biscuits & Jam" podcast from Southern Living magazine, where she discussed her love for Midwestern and Southern "church lady" cooking.
Drummond said, "I love a church potluck. I just think church ladies are the best cooks, whether they're Midwestern or Southern." She mentioned that her recipes are particularly popular in the South, where the priority is what tastes good — not what's trendy. Drummond feels that her recipes that resonate most with Southern viewers are the ones that you'd find on the table at a church potluck. "I mean, I'm not a food snob," Drummond said. "Like, some of those concoctions are, you know, just so bad they're good."
Her no-frills cooking style works just as well at a church event as it does on her family's ranch, as she often develops hearty recipes that can satisfy a crowd. All the leftover food from "The Pioneer Woman" show often goes to Drummond's five children, rancher husband, and filming crew. Wherever you find community, you can emulate Drummond's "church lady" vibe by creating crowd-pleasing recipes that will keep people coming back for more.
You can't go wrong with these potluck classics
Take a tip from Ree Drummond by keeping your recipes simple in execution. Church potluck food isn't about creating something fancy — it's about creating something hearty and delicious that feeds the soul. An easy, filling potato salad can be a great start. One of Drummond's potato salad recipes has an Italian twist, including marinara sauce, olives, mozzarella, and pepperoni. If you'd like to mix it up a bit, try some different potato salad takes from around the world (the Greek version is a good option if you're not a big fan of mayo).
Jell-O salads were a hit in the '70s for good reason — they're wobbly, tangy, and easy to make in large batches. Drummond is a fan of strawberry pretzel salad. It's sweet, creamy, crunchy, and salty, all in one pan. The dish starts with a buttery, crunchy pretzel crust (a great way to use up the broken pretzels at the bottom of the bag), followed by a layer of cream cheese filling, topped with strawberry Jell-O and sliced strawberries.
Many church-lady-style desserts involve some sort of graham cracker, whipped topping, or instant pudding mix, and nobody's complaining. These no-bake recipes are easy to make in large pans and only require a refrigerator or freezer to come together. The best part is that you can keep one pan at home and take the rest to share, because by the end of your potluck, there won't be a crumb left.