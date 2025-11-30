The Unexpected Place Ree Drummond Finds Inspiration For Her Cooking Style

Some of us grew up spending time in church basements, excitedly checking out the slow cookers and Tupperware containers loaded with goodies for potlucks. Those who were part of a potluck crew usually have an old favorite (ham salad on white bread with pickle relish, anyone?), and that includes The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond. The culinary maven was a guest on the "Biscuits & Jam" podcast from Southern Living magazine, where she discussed her love for Midwestern and Southern "church lady" cooking.

Drummond said, "I love a church potluck. I just think church ladies are the best cooks, whether they're Midwestern or Southern." She mentioned that her recipes are particularly popular in the South, where the priority is what tastes good — not what's trendy. Drummond feels that her recipes that resonate most with Southern viewers are the ones that you'd find on the table at a church potluck. "I mean, I'm not a food snob," Drummond said. "Like, some of those concoctions are, you know, just so bad they're good."

Her no-frills cooking style works just as well at a church event as it does on her family's ranch, as she often develops hearty recipes that can satisfy a crowd. All the leftover food from "The Pioneer Woman" show often goes to Drummond's five children, rancher husband, and filming crew. Wherever you find community, you can emulate Drummond's "church lady" vibe by creating crowd-pleasing recipes that will keep people coming back for more.