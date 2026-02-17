10 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting A Speakeasy Bar
"What's the password?" Wait, this isn't paywalled content ... We're just on the cusp of sharing a big secret, really an IYKYK concept that really isn't that new. We can give you a hint as to what we're talking about: They were popular in the 1920s and have recently made a resurgence among experiential diners who are looking to take a step back into the past when alcohol may have been outlawed, but the drinking culture was still alive and well. Speakeasies, you say? By golly, you've guessed it! Come on in.
Speakeasies are destinations for folks who love their cocktails served with a side of mystery. In order to gain access to one of these establishments that can be found across the country, you typically have to come with a passcode, a name, or some other method of entry before being welcomed into an intimate yet clandestine space packed with tantalizing libations, friendly staff, and a bar experience not quite like anything you've experienced before.
Since these bars are purposely kept on the down-low to maintain their atmosphere and ties to a bygone era, we had to compile a list of must-know tips before visiting one. General manager and chief mixologist Hemant Pathak of Room 207 in New York City shared some of the unwritten rules that people should keep in mind when visiting a speakeasy bar for the first time. We just have to ask: Can you keep a secret?
1. Leave all of your assumptions at the door
Speakeasies, by nature, are very secretive. After all, if everyone knew about them and their inter-workings, they would just be like any old bar, right? It's this secretive and mysterious aura that both makes folks want to visit them and feeds some of the major misconceptions that people have about them.
Hemant Pathak of Room 207 shares that one of the most common misconceptions people have about speakeasies is that they are very exclusive and meant only for elite crowds of people. "I believe the most modern speakeasies are designed to be welcoming, experiential, and accessible for all the cocktail lovers," Pathak says. So yes, while the secretiveness is part of the "game" of speakeasies, don't let that connotation make you feel like you're not welcome there. You don't have to be a 1920s mob boss to gain entry into one where you'll find comfort in a good cocktail, an intimate atmosphere, and a performative "secret mission."
2. Stick to tried-and-true cocktails
A speakeasy is, at its core, a bar. So expect an impressive lineup of cocktails, spirits, wines, beer, and more on rotation. Depending on the speakeasy that you visit, there might be a central theme to the cocktails, or it might be a free-for-all with options for every palate. As such, deciding what to order can be a bit daunting.
When we asked Hemant Pathak what he'd recommend ordering at a speakeasy, he focused on tried-and-true libations such as these most popular cocktails of all time. "I would prefer drinking classic and rare cocktails, as a well-prepared speakeasy bar would do enough research for their classic cocktails and spirits," he says. These types of drinks can draw attention to the things we look for when it comes to good cocktails, namely precision, balance, quality spirits, and technique. Experimental and showy drinks, craft beers, and wines may be better enjoyed elsewhere.
If you aren't well-versed on classic cocktails — and can't explain what a dirty martin is – you may want to leave your order up to the professionals. "The bartenders are trained to guide guests through flavors, spirits, and rituals that a menu alone can't convey," Pathak says. If you have questions about the cocktails on offer, or want to pick the bartender's brain, consider your time at the speakeasy the perfect occasion to do so.
3. Keep the entry details private
Visiting a speakeasy can feel a little bit like a game and a puzzle all in one. The practice of not sharing location information or entry details about the bar can be traced back to the speakeasy's origin; venues usually required patrons to offer a code word to avoid detection by authorities, and to this day, some speakeasies have kept this practice in place, playing into the performative experience or deciding they just want to keep their venue on the down-low. Other speakeasies refrain from signage or social media — everything is kept on a need-to-know basis.
So, if discreteness is the name of the game, how do you actually locate one of these establishments? Well, sometimes you have to know staff members or know someone who can get you access to it. Other speakeasies offer clues on their social media about the password for the evening, while a few even have call boxes that allow you to, quite literally, phone in when you arrive.
It's this fun, performative element that adds to the speakeasy experience. "The magic of a speakeasy lives in discovery, intimacy, and storytelling. When entry details become overly broadcasted, the experience can feel less special, less personal, and more transactional," Hemant Pathak says. Going around and sharing secret codes or putting a speakeasy on blast on your Instagram story doesn't just "blow its cover," it really ruins the magic for other patrons.
4. Minimize phone and technology usage
There are some things that you should never say when ordering drinks at a bar, but etiquette rules extend beyond that. When visiting a speakeasy, you'll want to avoid making any serious faux pas that irks bartenders, staff, and other patrons, chief of which is spending all of your time on your phone.
"Obviously when focused on the overall experience, the vibes are undeniably better when guests are present, engaged, and unplugged," Hemant Pathak says. We, for one, love going to bars because you can make small talk with the person sitting next to you or quip with the bar-back. If you're just absentmindedly scrolling through TikTok or clearing out your Amazon cart, you're missing out on the fullest part of the experience because you chose to be mentally present elsewhere.
So don't be afraid to put your phone on DND (we promise, those emails will still be there when you get home) and really immerse yourself in speakeasy culture. "My simple tip for guests is 'The less time spent on screens, the richer the speakeasy experience becomes,' so act accordingly," Pathak says.
5. Try an ABV-free drink
When Prohibition was still underway, we doubt that anyone was actively seeking out ABV-free drinks at underground bars. But times have changed, and the best speakeasies found in every state are well-stocked and ready to appease nonalcoholic (NA) drinkers.
"A well-run speakeasy should be able to accommodate thoughtfully, even if it's not printed on the menu," Hemant Pathak says. So even if you don't see your favorite NA spirits listed on the menu, you might want to take a moment to ask the staff if they have options. Great speakeasies can replicate the mouthfeel, flavor, and novelty of a great ABV cocktail in a non-ABV format. "At Room 207, we have boozeless cocktails based on classics only where we plan to recreate them without alcohol," Pathak says.
If you're searching around to see if your local speakeasy offers quality NA options (not just Shirley Temples and club sodas with lime), you can always give the speakeasy a shout beforehand. Local forums, like Reddit, can also help you locate speakeasies that have NA choices in your area.
6. Enjoy your time, but don't linger
How long should you actually spend at the bar? In the same way that showing up to a restaurant right before closing can be considered poor etiquette, lingering too long at a speakeasy — especially on a busy night or when you aren't buying anything — is not considered courteous.
We asked Hemant Pathak how long folks can safely linger at a speakeasy before they should see themselves out. "During peak hours, 60 [to] 90 minutes is considered thoughtful bar etiquette — enough time to fully enjoy the experience while allowing others a chance to enjoy it too," he says. Of course, you also shouldn't be the customer who orders only one drink (or worse, no drinks) within that period, as you could be taking up space from a paying customer. If you are drinking light, you can always leave a bigger tip or have your fill before finding somewhere else to linger until last call.
7. Being a good guest extends beyond tipping
One of the most common ways that we show that we're satisfied with service, whether that's at a bar, a restaurant, a café, or, yes, a speakeasy, is to tip. The amount that you should be tipping is really dependent on the establishment, the quality of service, and your personal tipping philosophy (we think 20% is sufficient, though time-intensive cocktails may warrant even higher rates). After all, you're not just paying for the drinks and the food, but also for the experience. And if the speakeasy isn't outwardly marketing its establishment in an effort to preserve its speakeasy status, it could probably use a couple extra bucks thrown its way.
That being said, there are other ways that folks can show that they are satisfied with their speakeasy experience beyond just dropping bills on the table. Hemant Pathak shares that respect, engagement, and kindness can go a long way in expressing appreciation — not only for speakeasy staff, but also for its culture. "In hospitality, those moments often leave a deeper impression than money alone," he says. This might look like monitoring your volume, respecting rules about location information and passcode, and minding your p's and q's.
8. Dress to impress
Your business-casual work clothes may suffice for an after-hours trip to Applebee's, but if you are visiting a speakeasy, it would behoove you to look and dress the part. "For me the dress code is all about thoughtfulness, which enhances the immersive vibe, making everyone feel like they've stepped into another era," Hemant Pathak says.
Of course, how you dress is really going to depend on the theme of the bar. If you are visiting a bar that looks straight out of the 1920s, you may want to order that flapper wig on Amazon and rifle through the racks at the thrift store to find a time period-appropriate outfit. Do your research about the bar and its vibe ahead of time so you can plan your outfit accordingly. While sweats might be comfy, you'll really want to take advantage of the experiential nature of this unique hospitality experience and dress for the occasion.
9. Consider making a reservation if you have a big party
The fun, not-just-a-bar nature of speakeasies may make them a good fit for celebrations. But if you're going to be bringing a crowd, you may want to follow one of the most important speakeasy rules: Make reservations.
Hemant Pathak explains that most speakeasies will do reservations and walk-ins to balance accessibility and, as he says, "maintain the floor." Anyone who has worked in service will tell you that reaching this balance is imperative, as you don't want to have so many reservations that walk-ins can't get a seat, but you also want to be able to accommodate big parties. Try to get ahold of the speakeasy ahead of time about your plans, and don't take it personally if that party can't be accommodated (especially if you need space for 14 people during a peak time).
While a speakeasy might be able to fit your entire gaggle of friends, that doesn't mean it should. You should ask yourself whether that space is the right fit for your group and whether you can still uphold speakeasy etiquette with that large (and rowdy) of a party. Case in point? Noise. "Speakeasies are built on intimacy, atmosphere, and craft, and sound is a major part of the whole experience," Pathak explains. If you are screaming across the table to your friends, and they're having to scream back, it might upset other patrons and make the experience less enjoyable for all.
10. Take advantage of the experience, not just the drinks
One of the most important unwritten rules to keep in mind when visiting a speakeasy is that, although it looks like a bar and functions like a bar, it's more than that. It can be a celebration of history, a trip back into the past, and an immersive, hospitality-driven experience best enjoyed while its guests are mentally present.
When we asked Hemant Pathak what he wished more people knew about speakeasies, he had this to say: "The discovery is a part of fun, and speakeasies are all about an experience, not just a drink." If you don't like working a little bit for your fun — trying to decipher clues about how to get in or picking out an outfit that transports you to another era — you might want to stick to a dive bar. But if you are in it for the adventure, then, by all means, pull up a chair.