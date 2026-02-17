10 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting A Speakeasy Bar

"What's the password?" Wait, this isn't paywalled content ... We're just on the cusp of sharing a big secret, really an IYKYK concept that really isn't that new. We can give you a hint as to what we're talking about: They were popular in the 1920s and have recently made a resurgence among experiential diners who are looking to take a step back into the past when alcohol may have been outlawed, but the drinking culture was still alive and well. Speakeasies, you say? By golly, you've guessed it! Come on in.

Speakeasies are destinations for folks who love their cocktails served with a side of mystery. In order to gain access to one of these establishments that can be found across the country, you typically have to come with a passcode, a name, or some other method of entry before being welcomed into an intimate yet clandestine space packed with tantalizing libations, friendly staff, and a bar experience not quite like anything you've experienced before.

Since these bars are purposely kept on the down-low to maintain their atmosphere and ties to a bygone era, we had to compile a list of must-know tips before visiting one. General manager and chief mixologist Hemant Pathak of Room 207 in New York City shared some of the unwritten rules that people should keep in mind when visiting a speakeasy bar for the first time. We just have to ask: Can you keep a secret?