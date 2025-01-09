The most effective way to determine the freshness of half-and-half is by adhering to the USDA guidelines. However, it's helpful to know the signs of spoilage as an additional safeguard.

You should never rely solely on a smell test to determine the quality of half-and-half, especially because many dairy products are marked by tangy scents, which can be misleading. However, sour, rancid smells are a hallmark sign of spoiled half-and-half. Instead, a fresh carton or bottle should flaunt a mild and creamy aroma. Similarly, if you notice that your half-and-half has curdled, separated, or shifted towards a yellow color, it's likely expired. Half-and-half should be thick, smooth, and luscious. To avoid the risk of contracting a foodborne illness, do not drink half-and-half to assess its freshness. If you do, however, accidentally consume half-and-half with a sour or off-putting taste, consider this a sign of spoilage.

To maximize its shelf life, always store half-and-half in a refrigerator set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. To extend its expiry date, freeze half-and-half in a food-safe resealable plastic bag for up to three months. Bear in mind that freezing and thawing half-and-half may disrupt its texture. There's no use in crying over spilled milk, but there's good reason to shed a tear over spoiled half-and-half. Follow USDA guidelines and memorize the signs of spoilage to prevent consumption of expired half-and-half.