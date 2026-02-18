Here's (Roughly) How Much You Should Spend On A Kitchen Remodel

The biggest downside to overspending on a kitchen remodel is not seeing that money when you sell your home. If you spend more than 15% of your home's value, and you go all-out on the remodel, you might only see around a 50% return on investment when you sell. In contrast, spending within that appropriate remodel range for your home's value could yield a return of up to 96%. If you plan to sell after the remodel, keep an eye on the housing market's trends, which help determine how much money you get for your home.

Spending too little money on the remodel is less about snagging countertops on sale and more about using cheaper materials or shortcuts that could be bad for your kitchen in the long run. The remodel should be a good-quality project that doesn't cut corners. For example, while a large kitchen renovation is pricey, it's worth splurging on solid wood cabinets, which can be repainted or refinished down the road, as opposed to cheaper particle board cabinets, which eventually require replacement and are ultimately a higher lifetime expense.

For safety reasons, don't DIY electrical work or plumbing. It's worth it to spend the extra money on professional work. If not — at best — you create a headache for yourself when you learn later on that things weren't done properly. At worst, you create a major safety hazard.