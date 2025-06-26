Say Hello To Juicy, Flavorful Burgers Thanks To Compound Butters

There is a surprisingly thin line between the beautiful burgers seen in television commercials and the dry, not-so-beefy meat discs you might just end up with atop your own stove or grill at home. Starting with the best protein ratio for a juicier burger — with a fat content hovering somewhere around 20% — is a great start, but it isn't a guarantee of sizzling success. Proper use of a meat thermometer will also help keep you from overcooking those perfectly formed patties to maintain tenderness. And the addition of compound butter is like extra credit for all of that burger homework.

Compound butter takes all the creamy, near-sweetness of a plain old stick and marries it with other ingredients like herbs and spices. You can also make a surprisingly simple butter at home as your base, of course, but those additions are the star in this case. When the amalgamation fills or tops your burgers before they meet the heat, the fat will keep them moist as they cook, and the mix-ins will begin to impart their own flavor. You can make a little indentation to accommodate about a tablespoon of the improved churned dairy product, and either leave it to melt into the meat on one side, or fold the raw patty over and reshape it so that the butter moistens the interior as it melts. You can even hide some under a blanket of cheese or melt a medallion over the top of your finished burger. Best of all, you can create something as simple or fanciful as you wish.