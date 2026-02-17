Why World War II's Egg Substitutes Left A Bad Taste For Generations

When World War II broke out, food supplies for the United States and its Allies came under huge pressure, with rationing imposed for goods like meat and sugar. Those looking to bake a cake or fry up a classic breakfast were forced to turn to powdered eggs, as the real thing was harder to find.

Ration programs gravitated towards powdered eggs because they were lightweight, space-efficient, had a five- to 10-year shelf life, and were durable; after all, they couldn't crack in transit like shelled eggs. Unfortunately, powdered eggs' practical benefits required serious trade-offs. After rehydration, the taste and texture were generally considered dry, rubbery, and overall unappealing. The powdered eggs reportedly didn't give structure to a cake, with bakers citing a lack of aeration. This is essential for a cake to rise, so those who were looking for a moment of levity during war, say, with a birthday cake, would be stuck with a dense, unpleasant final product. So, arguably the best use for them was to pad out other foods — or just leave them on the pantry shelf.

It's worth noting that powdered eggs had existed for a while before the war — advertisements for them date back to the late 1800s. But the war turned them into a symbol of hardship, particularly in the United Kingdom, where fresh eggs were very strictly rationed from 1941 to 1953. That means kids born early in the war may not have encountered "real" eggs until their teen years, possibly contributing to a scarcity mindset that lasted for decades after the war ended.