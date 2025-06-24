How To Tell If An Egg Is Bad Without Any Extra Supplies

Whether you're planning to start your day with classic, buttery eggs Benedict or loaded breakfast sandwiches, fresh eggs are an essential component. Since the length of time eggs last in the refrigerator is between three and five weeks or the approximated sell-by date, determining a fresh egg from a spoiled egg can be a tricky process. If you're looking for a way to test your latest batch of eggs but don't want to trouble yourself with the use of special tools or gadgets, try the shake test.

Simply hold a raw egg up to your ear and give it a gentle shake. If you hear sloshing noises or detect back and forth movement, this could point to an egg that's past the point of consumption. If the egg doesn't make any sound, it's likely still safe for eating. The idea behind this procedure has everything to do with an egg's air cell which is behind the shell and surrounds the inner contents of the egg itself. As an egg ages, its air cell expands and the insides slowly begin to deteriorate and lose moisture. An older egg also has a thinner, more watery albumen which can affect the consistency of the egg yolk and alter the interior structure altogether. Surprisingly, you can hear these structural deficiencies when you shake an egg that's older and potentially spoiled.

However, while this test is effective at detecting older eggs, not all eggs that have aged are unsafe to eat. Luckily, there are a few more methods you can use to recognize good versus bad eggs.