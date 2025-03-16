Why Powdered Milk Deserves A Spot In Your Pantry (And How To Use It)

Although it may seem a little anachronistic in the era of quality non-dairy substitutes and the best plant-based milks, the real deal cow's milk is still king when it comes to flavor and usability. Dairy milk contains certain volatile and non-volatile compounds that are still preferred by most taste buds. As far as flavor preference, it could just be historical; many of us were raised on cow's milk, after all. While alternative milks or additives may undermine the classic milk in years to come, for most uses, cow's milk still works best. That said, can you substitute powdered milk for regular milk in your day-to-day recipes? Yes, you absolutely can.

There are a few reasons that powdered milk deserves a spot in your pantry. You may wonder, how long is powdered milk good for? Well, simply put, a really, really long time. The powdered variant generally has a "best by" date of 18 months, but left unopened, it can last for years. If you are not a regular fresh milk drinker, powdered milk makes a great stand-in. It's also an excellent flavor and texture enhancer for some recipes that even regular milk can't handle. So, just what is powdered milk good for? There are a few expert uses you need to be aware of.