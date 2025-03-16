Why Powdered Milk Deserves A Spot In Your Pantry (And How To Use It)
Although it may seem a little anachronistic in the era of quality non-dairy substitutes and the best plant-based milks, the real deal cow's milk is still king when it comes to flavor and usability. Dairy milk contains certain volatile and non-volatile compounds that are still preferred by most taste buds. As far as flavor preference, it could just be historical; many of us were raised on cow's milk, after all. While alternative milks or additives may undermine the classic milk in years to come, for most uses, cow's milk still works best. That said, can you substitute powdered milk for regular milk in your day-to-day recipes? Yes, you absolutely can.
There are a few reasons that powdered milk deserves a spot in your pantry. You may wonder, how long is powdered milk good for? Well, simply put, a really, really long time. The powdered variant generally has a "best by" date of 18 months, but left unopened, it can last for years. If you are not a regular fresh milk drinker, powdered milk makes a great stand-in. It's also an excellent flavor and texture enhancer for some recipes that even regular milk can't handle. So, just what is powdered milk good for? There are a few expert uses you need to be aware of.
How to use powdered milk in your recipes
Adding powdered milk to your baked goods can give them a nice boost. Putting a little in your bread dough will up the protein content and aid in the formation of gluten, meaning better rising bread and an extra healthy yeast production for a super airy loaf. Powdered milk can make your pizza dough crisper and add moisture. It's also great in cookies for more protein and thicker dough, even a little toasty caramelization when sprinkled on top. To use powdered milk in place of regular milk, it generally works the same; just be sure to use cold water when it calls for cold milk. And, as the mixtures go, one part powdered milk to four parts water is generally appropriate.
Need a creamier soup with more natural flavor? It doesn't have to be a purely cornstarch or wheat flour slurry — try a couple spoonfuls of powdered milk instead. You can even make a classic "cream of anything" soup base. Combine one cup of dried milk with ¾ cup of cornstarch, then add some dried herbs, spices, and aromatics, such as basil, thyme, parsley, black pepper, dried onion, and garlic powder. Mix it all in an airtight container and store it in the cupboard, ready to be mixed with chicken stock, mushrooms, or pureed pumpkin, broccoli, or squash for a quick and easy cream of, well, you-name-it. While you may not use it every day, a little powdered milk in the pantry will probably come in handy down the line.