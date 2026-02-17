Ina Garten's Cake Decorating Tip For A Mess-Free Experience

Ina Garten is in a league of her own. The cookbook author, television personality, and expert in all things domestic has guided home cooks and hopeful party hosts for decades, with no signs of stopping. Of course we're apt to take every bit of her advice, whether it be in picking out a hostess gift or cooking an easy risotto. Her guidance also applies to the intense, and often intricate, world of cake decorating. She has some especially good advice for anyone hoping to avoid smudges when icing their cake.

Every home baker has faced it: the errant mess of icing smeared on the cake stand after working feverishly to produce a perfectly frosted cake. Garten's tip to avoid this unsightly mess is parchment paper. In a conversation with Trent Pheifer (via YouTube), the writer behind the Store-Bought is Fine blog, Garten suggests cutting parchment paper into triangle pieces, about the size of your hand, and placing them just under the sides of the cake. Then, ice your cake as usual. Use a paring knife to run under the bottom of your cake before removing the paper, et voilà! You have a perfectly clean and presentable cake for your next party or get-together.