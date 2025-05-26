Ina Garten's Hack For Avoiding The Tedious Task Of Stirring Risotto

In Ina Garten we trust. The Food Network star, cookbook author, and certified domestic goddess knows a thing or two about food and the art of entertaining. From choosing an appropriate host gift to crafting a perfect margarita, she really does know it all. At the center of her brand is a feeling of craftiness and authenticity. You're probably familiar with her unofficial tagline "store-bought is fine," often found in memes which poke good-natured fun at her tendency towards from-scratch cooking methods. However, there are some things that simply don't require all that muss and fuss, and for Garten, this includes risotto.

The dinner staple is undeniably delicious. Its signature rich and creamy texture is courtesy of arborio rice's unique starch content. Unfortunately, it's also a bit of a hassle to cook, requiring constant stirring over a stove top for upwards of an hour. This is a chore that Ina Garten simply can't abide. "It's just annoying," Garten declared on an episode of her Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa" (via TikTok).

Luckily, she has the perfect solution to this incumbrance: Simply cook it in the oven. Instead of slowly adding liquid to the rice as you cook over stovetop, she adds most of her stock to the rice in a Dutch oven, then places the pot (with top on) in the oven to cook for 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, you can finish your risotto on the stovetop, adding in the remaining stock, and other ingredients such as wine and cheese, which impart the last aromatic touches.