Ina Garten's Hack For Avoiding The Tedious Task Of Stirring Risotto
In Ina Garten we trust. The Food Network star, cookbook author, and certified domestic goddess knows a thing or two about food and the art of entertaining. From choosing an appropriate host gift to crafting a perfect margarita, she really does know it all. At the center of her brand is a feeling of craftiness and authenticity. You're probably familiar with her unofficial tagline "store-bought is fine," often found in memes which poke good-natured fun at her tendency towards from-scratch cooking methods. However, there are some things that simply don't require all that muss and fuss, and for Garten, this includes risotto.
The dinner staple is undeniably delicious. Its signature rich and creamy texture is courtesy of arborio rice's unique starch content. Unfortunately, it's also a bit of a hassle to cook, requiring constant stirring over a stove top for upwards of an hour. This is a chore that Ina Garten simply can't abide. "It's just annoying," Garten declared on an episode of her Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa" (via TikTok).
Luckily, she has the perfect solution to this incumbrance: Simply cook it in the oven. Instead of slowly adding liquid to the rice as you cook over stovetop, she adds most of her stock to the rice in a Dutch oven, then places the pot (with top on) in the oven to cook for 45 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, you can finish your risotto on the stovetop, adding in the remaining stock, and other ingredients such as wine and cheese, which impart the last aromatic touches.
How Ina Garten's risotto hack works
It may, on the surface, seem inadvisable to add in a large amount of liquid all at once when cooking your risotto. After all, the key to creating the dish's creamy, thick texture come about in the stirring process. As the grains of rice to move against one another, the friction helps to release the rice's starches, creating that sauce-like richness that is so essential to the dish. So, how does Garten's risotto method come together so beautifully? The secret lies in the two-phase process. The first phase, in which the risotto is cooked in ⅘ of the liquid in the recipe, allows the rice to cook until al dente. But the rice dish is not done once pulled from the oven.
After you take the rice out of the oven, you'll then place the pot on the stovetop and turn on the burner. This is when you'll add the remaining stock, some wine, cheese, and veggies that will bring your dish to its final form. Once you add the remaining liquid, you'll stir your risotto, releasing those starches that will make the dish perfectly creamy, sans an hour of constant stirring. You'll only need to mix the ingredients in for about two to three minutes. But, as Garten notes, two to three minutes of stirring can seem longer than you think.
Other tips for perfecting your risotto
Ina Garten's oven cooked risotto is a revelation to anyone craving the rice dish without the work of constant stirring. And no, your risotto won't suffer due to convenience. Many happy home cooks have given the thumbs up to this recipe. One TikTok user commented on the clip of Garten's recipe noting that the recipe "...is bulletproof." Now, pre-cooking your rice is a great tip for making the perfect, easy risotto. However, it wasn't the only nugget of wisdom shared by Garten during the episode. There are a few other tips to keep in mind when executing this recipe.
For starters, for her recipe, and for many other risottos, Garten counts parmesan as an essential ingredient. The cheese will give the dish an umami twist and add to the creaminess of the dish. Garten also adds in plenty of butter, which adds to the richness and helps bring together each flavor component. Of course, there is one more trick up Garten's sleeve for this recipe: frozen peas. Yes, Garten uses frozen rather than fresh peas in this recipe. As she says, "... there are a couple of frozen vegetables I think are fantastic and peas are one of them."
No pre-cooking is necessary for the peas. Simply stir frozen peas (straight from the freezer) into your risotto and give it a few moments to completely thaw and soften. The peas will add a pop of freshness to the dish that cuts through its rich, cheesy base. Of course, this recipe can be altered and played with to suit your own tastes. Add whatever veggies or proteins that you please and enjoy, sans the sore stirring arm.