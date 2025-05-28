Ina Garten's Go-To Chocolate Candy She Loves To Use As A Hostess Gift

If you do simply opt for Ina Garten's go-to hostess gift, you'll likely earn plenty of repeat invites. But hand-picking gifts is also one of life's great pleasures — a signal not only of your fondness of the recipient, but also an expression of the self. One of the best ways to achieve both halves of the equation and demonstrate that you're the caring listener that you are is to first ask what you can bring. When your host inevitably replies "just yourself!," you still have two paths around this well-intended roadblock.

If you know your host fairly well, you'll probably recall that they haven't yet bought that whiskey decanter that they want, but might not need, or maybe they've been going on about getting a kit to finally start smoking bourbon at home. Bring some similarly situated pick by, and not only will the item itself be appreciated, but the fact that you remembered.

For the host that has everything, on the other hand, it's a lovely gesture to simply share with them something that you enjoy in your own home, provided it isn't too obviously far afield. A fancy hand soap, your favorite chili crisp, or even a reliable umbrella brand would all be nice finds from your personal best-of list. Worst case scenario, they'll re-gift your selection and spread all that thoughtfulness even further.