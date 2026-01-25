The Bizarre Savory Ice Cream Flavor That's Been Around Since The 1800s

Food and fashion may seem everchanging, especially if you spend any time on social media sites such as TikTok, but some old standbys never seem to die. Ice cream fits in this category. Sure, some folks like eccentric ingredients in their ice cream, such as pickles or garlic, but for the last 200 years, vanilla has remained a favorite. It still is the most popular flavor in the United States, with chocolate and strawberry pulling up the rear. But there was once a flavor that today may seem strange, yet was once a legitimate type of ice cream. It just happened to be made with oysters.

In Mary Randolph's 1824 cookbook, "The Virginia Housewife," she lists the recipe for this interesting ice cream flavor along with some others that remain popular today, including chocolate and strawberry. Unlike these others, oyster ice cream was savory, more like a frozen oyster stew than a sweet treat. In fact, Randolph's directions say to "make a rich soup" with the mollusks before straining it from the oysters and freezing it. The recipe also includes ham, flour, onions, and thyme.