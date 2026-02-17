The Unique Program Kroger Offers Some Shoppers To Help Combat High Grocery Prices
It's no secret grocery prices have continued to rise in recent years. Last year alone, food prices rose by an average of 3.1%, according to data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, making it extra challenging for low-income customers to afford the basics. One grocery chain is doing its part to address how 68% of consumers find it difficult to afford groceries these days, per a 2025 Swiftly True Cost of a Grocery Shop Survey. People have been asking, is Kroger suddenly struggling? But recently the grocer introduced a new program for its customers who are struggling. The Verified Savings Program is aimed at customers who are enrolled in government assistance programs, including SNAP, WIC, and Medicare. The program offers additional, exclusive savings on top of everyday shopping and membership savings customers receive with free Kroger membership or a paid Boost membership.
One standout for Verified Savings enrollees is a 20% discount on fresh fruits and vegetables, with Kroger offering the benefit as a solution toward eliminating food insecurity. Additionally, Verified Savings enrollees are eligible for half-off of Boost, Kroger's paid program that gives customers free delivery, double fuel points, and free streaming service for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, amongst other promotions. More savings are shared once you become verified in the program.
Other discount programs similar to Kroger's Verified Savings Program
Kroger's Verified Savings program appears to currently be the only one of its kind amongst national grocery chains. However, a number of other retailers offer similar types of assistance for customers. Walmart+ Assist is a membership program that provides customers on government assistance with 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan. Members also get free shipping and grocery delivery, plus nationwide gas discounts. Amazon offers Prime Access, which is a discounted Prime membership for qualifying low-income customers. Eligible members, who must provide proof they are receiving assistance, pay $6.99 per month instead of the regular $14.99 per month for a Prime membership. These customers can also save additional money every month with a little-known Amazon Fresh membership perk.
Kroger makes it fairly easy for qualified customers to join the Verified Savings program. Individuals must first make an account with Kroger and then apply via a verification service provider called SheerID. Once a customer is accepted, they then receive access to savings and discounts that are only available for those in the program. One thing to note is the program's government assistance verification expires five months after it's been approved, so customers have to be re-verified. Also, other grocery stores owned by Kroger do not take part in this program, making Kroger's efforts for its customers one-of-a-kind.