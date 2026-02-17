The Unique Program Kroger Offers Some Shoppers To Help Combat High Grocery Prices

It's no secret grocery prices have continued to rise in recent years. Last year alone, food prices rose by an average of 3.1%, according to data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, making it extra challenging for low-income customers to afford the basics. One grocery chain is doing its part to address how 68% of consumers find it difficult to afford groceries these days, per a 2025 Swiftly True Cost of a Grocery Shop Survey. People have been asking, is Kroger suddenly struggling? But recently the grocer introduced a new program for its customers who are struggling. The Verified Savings Program is aimed at customers who are enrolled in government assistance programs, including SNAP, WIC, and Medicare. The program offers additional, exclusive savings on top of everyday shopping and membership savings customers receive with free Kroger membership or a paid Boost membership.

One standout for Verified Savings enrollees is a 20% discount on fresh fruits and vegetables, with Kroger offering the benefit as a solution toward eliminating food insecurity. Additionally, Verified Savings enrollees are eligible for half-off of Boost, Kroger's paid program that gives customers free delivery, double fuel points, and free streaming service for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN, amongst other promotions. More savings are shared once you become verified in the program.