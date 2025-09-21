Save Money Every Month With This Little-Known Amazon Fresh Membership Perk

If you're irritated by Amazon eliminating its "Prime Invitee" program, where you can share your Prime delivery perks with another address, don't get rid of your membership in disgust quite yet. There are other benefits to keeping your account, such as an under-the-radar way to save money on groceries. Amazon has a deal where Prime members can save $10 a month on grocery purchases of at least $50 at an Amazon Fresh store. The online coupon is automatically applied at checkout if you are signed into your Amazon account and are a Prime member. If you shop there every month and save $10 each time, you're basically saving nearly the cost of an Amazon Prime membership, which is $139 per year.

While it's great to hear that being a Prime member can save you money in unexpected ways, like many things when it comes to Amazon, there are a few caveats. The coupon must be used in-store only, and the fine print says it can't be combined with any other coupons or offers. It is also only valid for grocery items, so taxes or alcohol purchases don't count towards the total. The coupons also have expiration dates on them and they're not stackable, meaning you can't hang onto them and save more than $10 in one month. But perhaps one of the biggest problems with this "perk" is that it's not very accessible to all Amazon Prime members. There are only eight states with Amazon Fresh locations.