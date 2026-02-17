The Kitchen Liquid That Can Help With Home Safety During Winter Months

The picturesque winter landscape's beguiling beauty loses its magic once you start getting your cardio in by shoveling snow or, worse, slipping on ice. It's enough to make anyone wish for summer to come sooner. Fortunately, with a simple cooking staple on hand, you might feel safer during the icy trudge from your doorstep to your mailbox. White vinegar can help you keep your kitchen clean, but it can also help keep your yard spick and span, removing the obstructions of winter by melting snow.

Just put on your chemist's hat and mix a 1-to-1 ratio of hot (not boiling) water and vinegar to create this convenient solution. That said, if you don't have white vinegar, don't worry. Any vinegar with a similar acetic acid percentage (5% to 10%) works. For example, apple cider is an option, though white vinegar might be a more common staple in most households and it's generally cheaper. To make it easier to use, enlist the help of a spray bottle. Then, if you have any leftover solution, you can use it to disinfect most food prep surfaces to avoid wasting it.

The combination of hot water and vinegar works because the acetic acid — that sharp scent you recognize when you take a whiff of vinegar — lowers the freezing point of the snow and ice while the hot water gets the melting process started. It's easy and convenient. But this solution isn't without limitations.