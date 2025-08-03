This Pantry Staple Is The Key To Safely Disinfecting Most Food Prep Surfaces

If there's one pantry staple that should absolutely be in abundance in every home kitchen, it's white vinegar. Not only is this vinegar a great way to punch up the flavor of bottled BBQ sauce, it's also the key to keeping your kitchen squeaky clean and germ-free while avoiding chemicals that may not be food safe. Bleach may be the cleanser of choice for disinfecting floors and trash cans, but it's not exactly safe for cleaning surfaces that food will touch directly, such as cutting boards and countertops.

That's where white vinegar shines, both literally and figuratively. A simple vinegar water solution is strong enough to remove bacteria from lettuce, yet gentle enough to add to marinades and salad dressings. This is because it contains a small percentage of acetic acid, a compound that's caustic enough to effortlessly clean the woodwork in your kitchen and dissolve layers of oily grime while also killing some germs, but not present in high enough amounts to be toxic if ingested. Some people even add it to homemade skincare products like toner and acne treatments.

To use it for cleansing food preparation surfaces in your home, mix about a 1:1 ratio of distilled water and distilled white vinegar in a clean spray bottle, and use as you would any other cleaner. If a surface is particularly grimy, let the vinegar solution sit for a few minutes to give it time to break down the dirt and oil before wiping it away with a soft cloth. Any lingering vinegar smell should dissipate quickly.