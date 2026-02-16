Why Scotch Bonnet Peppers Are Essential For Traditional Caribbean Cooking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From Jamaican jerk chicken to Haitian beef stew, Caribbean cuisine dishes out some serious heat. Known for being super-flavorful, island recipes also tend to have a bit of a kick — and often, the smoky, recognizable spiciness comes from Scotch bonnet peppers. Brian Seaman, chef de cuisine at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, spoke exclusively with Chowhound about why Scotch bonnet peppers are so vital for creating true Caribbean flavors.

Seaman told us Scotch bonnet peppers are a foundational element of Caribbean cooking. They aren't just used for adding spice — they also add sweetness and an unmistakable scent. "[The Scotch bonnet pepper] carries a natural fruity sweetness with floral notes that balance its intensity," Seaman explained. "When we cook jerk, pepper sauces, escovitch, stews, or curries, the pepper does more than spice the dish; it perfumes it. That aroma is instantly recognizable across the islands."

Many Caribbean recipes are rooted in fire, and Scotch bonnets truly get to show their stuff when they're hit with heat. Seaman says that giving the peppers some time over the fire — until they develop a slight char — can enhance both flavor and sweetness as the sugars undergo caramelization. The complexity achieved through this sweet, smoky heat is what makes many dishes taste distinctly Caribbean, according to Seaman.