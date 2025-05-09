The Trick To Toning Down The Heat Of Scotch Bonnet Pepper In Any Dish

A spicy guide to all things hot peppers would tell you that most of a chile's capsaicin lies in the white pith and in the seeds. The easiest way to remove them is to simply scrape them out, which you can do with a spoon — just make sure you wear gloves or your hands get covered in neurotoxin, and definitely keep your hands away from your eyes while you're working. Scape the spoon upside down across the inside of the cut pepper and remove all of the spongy white membrane, seeds, and veins. Your Scotch bonnet should be considerably less spicy, but it also loses a bit of flavor.

If you don't want to lose flavor, cut your peppers and soak them in a solution of three parts water to one part vinegar; the vinegar cuts down on some spiciness without losing flavor. Let them soak for about an hour and do another round if they're still too spicy. This works great with raw peppers, but has a stronger effect if you're using cooked Scotch bonnets. If you're making a hot sauce or some other recipe with vinegar, you can blend them whole in a vinegar solution.

Another option to lower the SHUs in your chiles is to pair them with a fat. Capsaicin is fat-soluble, so whether it's vegetable oil, protein fat, or butter, the fat actually breaks down the heat — that's why contestants in pepper eating competitions drink milk after downing chiles. Stuffing peppers with cheese, sautéing them in olive oil, or cooking in a meat stew lowers the heat perceived by your tongue, but the peppers still hold onto all that delicious flavor.