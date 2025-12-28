For The Best Charred Roasted Peppers, Skip The Pan And Do This Instead

Even devoted home cooks can become a bit miffed when a recipe calls for extra cooking. Nuts are a repeat offender; one must often toast them for optimal performance. Egg whites, too, are always demanding to be beaten into stiff peaks before you can fold them into this or that. Peppers frequently need to be roasted before you can blend them into muhammara, stuff them with savory additions, or even just serve them as one part of a larger mezze. And you really want to roast them over an open flame, rather than through the heated barrier of stainless steel, cast iron, or any other metal.

The best way to get a pepper's exterior to beautifully blacken and blister is over live fire. Allowing the flames to actually kiss the pepper's flesh is simply more effective than anything a pan can do, even cranked up to 10. The pan will obviously just never get as hot as direct fire. It'll also take longer to roast a pepper in a pan because you'll need to turn it much more frequently to get the whole thing roasted. Flames are just a better way to get the job done.