The 'Weak' Aldi Meat Product People On Reddit Suggest Buying Somewhere Else
In a time when grocery prices are continually climbing, many of us are turning to Aldi for high-quality store-brand products that are a little easier on our wallets than the name-brand stuff. While you can find most things you need at Aldi, some shoppers are turning their noses up at one item in particular: Aldi's Simply Nature uncured beef hot dogs. While other meat products at Aldi are tough to beat, reviewers say that these store-brand hot dogs simply miss the mark. Reviews on Reddit range from calling the store's hot dog game "weak" to comments about a not-quite-right taste.
I gave the Simply Nature hot dogs a try for myself, and I totally agree — they taste like the person who created the recipe never tasted an actual hot dog. While they're certainly heavily seasoned, there's something off about the taste and texture. Even cooking them over an open flame on a grill doesn't get them anywhere near what you'd expect when biting into a Ballpark or Hebrew National hot dog. You're better off avoiding Aldi's hot dog buns, too — they're crumbly and can't really hold up once they're hit with ketchup and mustard.
Here's what's in Aldi's Simply Nature hot dogs, and here's what you should buy instead
Let's take a look at the ingredient list of Aldi's Simply Nature hot dogs to see exactly what makes them so off-putting. The first two ingredients are organic beef and water, which is similar to other uncured hot dogs' ingredient lists. When we look at the rest of the ingredients, however, we see a lot that we can't quite pin down. Organic spice and organic spice extractives aren't exactly specific, and may have something to do with the taste that isn't quite right. Aldi shoppers on Reddit have also suggested the celery powder or vinegar could be behind the unpleasant flavor. Aldi's version also contains organic tapioca dextrose, which can be used both as a sweetener and a bulking agent — perhaps that has something to do with the odd texture.
It's tough to beat Aldi prices, but thankfully, you've got options if you're looking for similarly priced hot dogs. In Burbank, California, a 10-ounce pack of Simply Nature uncured beef hot dogs goes for $4.39. You can get an 11-ounce pack of uncured beef hot dogs at a nearby Trader Joe's for $3.99. While the latter isn't an organic option, the reviews are far, far better than the reviews for Aldi's hot dogs. Some Redditors also suggest checking if your local Aldi carries Nathan's hot dogs, and opting for those instead. If you head to Trader Joe's for hot dogs, be sure to pick up some pretzel buns for a next-level hot dog experience. Brave enough to give Aldi's hot dogs a try? You might want to keep the brand's Twice as Nice Guarantee in mind — they'll both replace your product and refund your money if you're not a fan of your purchase.