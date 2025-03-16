Trader Joe's Makes Pretzel Hot Dogs At Home A Breeze

To many, trader Joe's isn't simply a grocery store: it's a lifestyle. Many customers mark the year not by holidays or seasons, but in Trader Joe's seasonal and new releases. Spring is marked, not by the blooming of daffodils, but by the return of the store's Mini Lemon Sheet Cake (perfect for turning into a mini layer cake) and Mochi Cake Mix. When Trader Joe's releases a new item, it's often met with intrigue. Often, fans of the chain are quick to come up with the best possible use and preparation hacks for the new item to really make the most of it. It looks like Trader Joe's has quite the winner with one of its newest items: The Soft Pretzel Twist. Sold in the chain's bread section, these twists are long, soft, pretzel buns with large salt grains sprinkled on top. Fans were quick to grab the rolls, which cost only about $3.49 per six-pack.

The pretzel buns are the perfect treat to help ease you into spring time, and welcome in the baseball season (even if you don't live near a stadium). But there is a way that you can make them even better: Turn them into hotdog buns. All you need to turn the rolls into buns is to slice them length-wise and toast them. You can also, if you want to make the buns extra delicious, grill them alongside your buns in your pan or on the grill. Et voila! Perfect, easy pretzel dogs.