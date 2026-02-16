Give Frozen Pretzels Food Court-Style Flavor With An Effortless Extra Step

Malls may be slowly going by the wayside, but our memories of their food courts live on. Any place where you can find delicious pretzels alongside pizza, Chinese food, ice cream, and corn dogs on a stick is pure gold, and while many of the chains that food courts were famous for have disappeared, you can still recreate some of the magic by buying a box of frozen pretzels at the store or online.

Frozen pretzels are a great substitute that you can keep on hand for whenever you're hankering for a salty twisted treat, but it can be hard to make them taste as good as the ones that live on in legend from the quickly fading mall food court. The key is to let them thaw before sticking them in the oven. Even when the box says it's okay to cook them directly from their frozen state, defrost them first. Give them around 20 minutes at room temperature, then pop them in a reheated oven and cook as directed. These techniques gives you a better texture and an even cook so your pretzels come out nice and crisp on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. All it takes is a little bit of time and patience to recreate the perfect food court pretzel.