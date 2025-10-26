The Common Mistake Ruining Your Homemade Soft Pretzels Texture (And How To Fix It For Good)

When rolling pretzel dough, Michelle Doll Olson says patience is key. "If the dough isn't stretching, give it a few minutes to calm down," she says. "If it's sticking to your hands, add a little flour. It's very dependent on the humidity of the day." Because humidity is an important factor that affects dough hydration, it's better to feel things out when making pretzel dough instead of religiously following recipes. For example, when pretzel dough is folded, it should leave no crumbs on your hands. It should also have a stretchy and springlike texture, indicating that gluten development is complete. This makes your baked pretzels come out both chewy and soft, not stiff and dry.

Once you've got your pretzel dough ready to go, you're ready to shape it into pretzels. Doll Olson says not to take this step too seriously since practice makes perfect. "The shaping of pretzels gets easier with each one," she assures. "We've all seen the mall pretzels being made. They are so fast! The muscle memory is amazing."

Before folded pretzels go in the oven to bake, they need to be placed in a baking soda and water bath for 20 to 30 seconds. This alkaline dip ensures that the crust congeals, preventing it from baking like bread and instead creating the brown, chewy pretzel crust we love when it comes out of the oven. For even browner, bolder pretzels, try this baking soda hack. It's guaranteed to give you bakery-style pretzels without ever having to leave home.