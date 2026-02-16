Make A Beefy Potato Meal At Texas Roadhouse Using Only 2 Appetizers

Chili over a baked potato is just the tip of the iceberg with this easy meal. There are few different ways you can customize it while still keeping it cost-effective. For just an extra $1, you can turn the side of chili into a bowl of chili for an even more filling portion. As for the potato, you can opt for the "loaded" choice, which gives you a potato topped with butter, sour cream, cheddar, and bacon. A loaded baked potato smothered with a bowl-sized portion of chili costs only around $9.50 — still cheaper than any dinner, and definitely filling. If you're not craving a baked potato, try this same trick with an order of cheese fries.

Chili and macaroni and cheese go pretty well together, right? To give this meal an extra burst of flavor, order a loaded baked potato, but go with a chili topping instead of the chili side (a total of $2.28 extra on top of the baked potato cost), then add a side of macaroni and cheese, and smother the chili potato in macaroni and cheese, too. The pasta side costs $4.48, so this version of the meal is only $10.26. While it's the priciest of the variations, the addition of mac and cheese also likely makes it the most filling — and still cheaper than an entree.