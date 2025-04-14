Texas Roadhouse's Chili Is A Fan-Favorite Thanks To One Special Ingredient

While Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, the chain restaurant's sides and add-ons are just as beloved, whether that's its world-famous rolls or its hearty Texas chili. The latter ranked high on our list of the best Texas Roadhouse appetizers, and netizens agree that the meaty stew is tops — some even consider it a can't-miss item on the menu.

Accordingly, people are as hungry for the recipe as they are for the actual chili. A number of employees at the chain have shared their insider knowledge on social media and explained that the quality comes from the meat that Texas Roadhouse uses in its chili. According to a Reddit thread, the ground beef is made from the trimmed ends of the hand-cut steaks the restaurant serves, meaning you're getting bits of filet, ribeye, and more in your bowl. While a number of past and present employees have corroborated this process, it hasn't been officially confirmed by the company. If you're unconvinced, you can ask the employees at your nearest location for more information.