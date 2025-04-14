Texas Roadhouse's Chili Is A Fan-Favorite Thanks To One Special Ingredient
While Texas Roadhouse is best known for its steaks, the chain restaurant's sides and add-ons are just as beloved, whether that's its world-famous rolls or its hearty Texas chili. The latter ranked high on our list of the best Texas Roadhouse appetizers, and netizens agree that the meaty stew is tops — some even consider it a can't-miss item on the menu.
Accordingly, people are as hungry for the recipe as they are for the actual chili. A number of employees at the chain have shared their insider knowledge on social media and explained that the quality comes from the meat that Texas Roadhouse uses in its chili. According to a Reddit thread, the ground beef is made from the trimmed ends of the hand-cut steaks the restaurant serves, meaning you're getting bits of filet, ribeye, and more in your bowl. While a number of past and present employees have corroborated this process, it hasn't been officially confirmed by the company. If you're unconvinced, you can ask the employees at your nearest location for more information.
What makes the beef in Texas Roadhouse's chili shine
Texas Roadhouse prides itself on using high-quality meat, so the trimmings that go into its chili are a huge step up from the ground chuck roast you're probably used to eating. This cut is commonly used in chili because all of the other, saucy ingredients help soften the tough meat up. The fatty end trimmings that Texas Roadhouse uses aren't super delicious on their own, but the low-and-slow cooking required for chili makes them moist and flavorful. All of that fat will leach into the chili as it stews, giving you a fuller mouthfeel and richer taste.
Copycat recipes for the chili recommend using beef chuck roast. Alongside the medley of spices and veggies, this comes close to the original dish and offers an affordable, at-home alternative — you're probably raising your eyebrows at the idea of buying an expensive steak just to grind up for chili! For the real deal, you'll have to either shell out big or head to your local Texas Roadhouse and take advantage of the restaurant's $3 cup of chili made with steak trimmings.