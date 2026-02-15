Lucille Ball Was Onto Something With This One-Pan, 30-Minute Dinner

Legendary actress Lucille Ball became a household name thanks to her comedic prowess on the television show "I Love Lucy." While most of it focused on her daily life as the wife of band leader Ricky Ricardo and the shenanigans she inevitably got up to with her best friend Ethel, there were many iconic food moments featured in the show. The most famous of them just might be the hysterically physical iconic scene where Lucy and Ethel work in a chocolate factory, wrapping chocolates while trying to keep pace (and failing to do so) on an assembly line. On-screen food antics aside, Ball was a willing cook, and one of her noted recipes was a chicken saute that still stands up today.

"I Love Lucy" was on the air for much of the 1950s to wide national acclaim, amassing a whopping 181 episodes. During its heyday, Ball regularly shared some of her favorite recipes with eager fans, and her chicken sauté with mushrooms and artichokes struck a chord. The dish features bone-in pieces of a whole chicken, which become tempting and crispy in the pan thanks to a light coating of flour, and are then lavishly surrounded by a sauté of onions, mushrooms, artichokes, and garlic cooked down with a bit of white wine.