Remember Lucille Ball's Iconic Chocolate Factory Episode? The Company She Practiced At Is Still Around Today

For as truly iconic as "I Love Lucy" is, it can be easy to forget how many culinary moments the black-and-white 1950s television classic had. Lucy herself pitched boozy Vitameatavegamin in proto show-within-a-show fashion, baked a bit too much bread in her homesteading efforts, and stomped grapes for vino in Italy, even as the nation had already embraced automated wine making. And then, there was the sweetest scene of them all: Lucy and her best pal Ethel wrapping candy — at first — on a two-woman factory assembly line. Spoiler alert: It does not go great. But business at See's Candies, where Lucille Ball and co-star Vivian Vance trained for the episode, boomed, and the big chain remains operational today.

Ball and Vance engaged in a little method acting at See's La Cienega Boulevard kitchen in Los Angeles, California, in 1952, a mere year after the show's premiere. A La Cienega factory still churns out confections all these decades later, just with actual professionals at the helm to ensure quality, as hilarious as the comedy duo's bit might have been. And, with more than a couple hundred brick and mortar stores, plus nationwide shipping, you can reenact Lucy and Ethel's candy-eating adventure right in your own home, no toque required.