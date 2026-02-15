The Creative Way To Use Costco Croissants For A Crowd-Pleasing Breakfast

When it comes to Costco's pastries, ranked worst to best, Kirkland Signature croissants easily claim the number one spot. Given their soft flaky layers and pleasantly mild taste, there are many creative ways to enjoy Costco's fan-favorite croissants. Though, beyond transforming these baked goods into sandwiches or crunchy croutons, consider turning your next batch into a delicious French toast casserole.

Thankfully, Costco sells its popular croissants in packs of 12, which gives you ample freedom to use these French delights in more ways than one. Simply reserve half of your next container for your morning coffee and use the other half to make a weekend breakfast bake everyone is sure to love. Made with pure butter and no excess oils, Costco's croissants are large, flaky, and full of rich, buttery flavor. That said, you don't need a lot of extra ingredients to prepare a delicious French toast casserole at home.

To prepare this simple breakfast, rip apart six to eight croissants and dump them into a rectangular baking dish. Then, all you need to do is prepare a standard custard with eggs, milk, vanilla, and salt. You can also add a bit of brown sugar, maple syrup, or honey to the mix. From here, simply pour the custard over your casserole and bake. Given how easy this recipe is to assemble, there are many delicious ways to upgrade this delicious meal with all your favorite flavors.