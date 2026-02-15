Why Costco Sometimes Just Doesn't Cut It For Buying Meat (Quite Literally)

A steak is always so much more than just a steak. It's a fancy chateaubriand or filet mignon, substantial T-bone or mighty porterhouse, or one of many flavorful cuts that still remain affordable. You just might not be able to access that full, beefy spectrum if you're shopping at Costco exclusively. Costco does not typically provide custom cuts or any of the other little extras you might find at your neighborhood butcher.

Costco, as every bulk-loving American knows, trades mostly in big boxes (or bags, jars, and other containers) of products, all in its signature warehouse stores. That means while you'll likely have an easy time sourcing, say, 14 ribeye steaks to feed all of your favorite, carnivorous friends, Costco's butchers really aren't there to trim your tenderloin just so or even portion it down to particular measurements. There may be a Costco outlier here and there, but while you can pick up a quality case of New York strip or sirloin (and even in smaller quantities such as four cuts or so), Costco just isn't situated to French cut a rib roast or surface a relatively lesser-seen steak cut. Your local butcher is the better bet for those nuances than Costco's otherwise one-stop warehouse locations.